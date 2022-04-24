IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 288,611 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PUMP opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.