Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $369,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN opened at $309.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

