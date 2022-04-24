Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

