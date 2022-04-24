Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.90

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.90 and traded as high as $77.58. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $74.89, with a volume of 30,175 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $555.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

