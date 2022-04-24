Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.14

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $22.27. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 128,441 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,011.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.