Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.20. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 26,932 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

