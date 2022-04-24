FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.48

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.48 and traded as high as $59.96. FRP shares last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 11,470 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FRP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $558.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FRP by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FRP by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FRP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.