Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.06. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 15,429 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

