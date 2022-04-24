ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Trading Up 5.2%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25. 2,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

ABCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ABC Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABC Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$722.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

