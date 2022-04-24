Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $119.40 and a one year high of $177.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.