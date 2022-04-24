Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 996,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

CII stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

