Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.77.
Shares of DHR stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.24. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
