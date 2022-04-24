Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

ULTA stock opened at $406.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

