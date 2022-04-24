Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.