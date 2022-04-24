Arizona State Retirement System Sells 68 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

