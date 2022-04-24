Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Netflix from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 52-week low of $210.05 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

