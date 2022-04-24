Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

