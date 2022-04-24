Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

