Wedbush Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $375.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Shares of SBNY opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.45.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

