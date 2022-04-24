Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

WPM opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

