Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $280.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $210.05 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average of $504.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

