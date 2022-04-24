Piper Sandler Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $385.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.26.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $251.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

