Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Research analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

