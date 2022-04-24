Piper Sandler Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $19.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CRK opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

