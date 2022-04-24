Zacks Investment Research Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWI. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

