Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.