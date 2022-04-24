Guggenheim Cuts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

