Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.03 million, a PE ratio of 225.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

