Brokerages Set Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target at $40.50

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Radware by 446.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 189.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

