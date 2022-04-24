Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

