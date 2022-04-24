Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
