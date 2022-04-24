PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PACW. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

