Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $130.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE WLL opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 211.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 943.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

