Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $265.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $210.05 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

