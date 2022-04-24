Roth Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $625.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $834.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,127.77.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $459.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,079.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a 1-year low of $454.03 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

