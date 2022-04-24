Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

SRC stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

