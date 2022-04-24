MKM Partners Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $41.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

