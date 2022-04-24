Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average of $504.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 52-week low of $210.05 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.