Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.74.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.