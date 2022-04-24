Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

