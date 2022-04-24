UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.34. UEX shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1,770,727 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.97 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.
UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)
Featured Stories
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.