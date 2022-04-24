Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $989.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

