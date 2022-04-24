Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $293.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price target of $562.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $210.05 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

