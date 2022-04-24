Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.09. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.