Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.09. Netflix has a twelve month low of $210.05 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

