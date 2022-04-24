Guggenheim Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $555.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.09. Netflix has a 52 week low of $210.05 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.