Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Shares Up 1.9%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 16,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $167,193 over the last 90 days.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

