NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 4.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.34. Approximately 189,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 212,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$550.62 million and a P/E ratio of -31.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

