Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Down 2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$46.15 and last traded at C$46.15. Approximately 48,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.10.

