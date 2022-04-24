Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 82,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

