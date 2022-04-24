Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 16,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 783% from the average daily volume of 1,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $17,412,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $17,412,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $407,000.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

